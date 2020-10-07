Wiregrass Children's Home Festival of Trees to be virtual this year

For 21 years, the Festival of Trees has raised money for the Wiregrass Children’s Home by auctioning off a collection of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and individuals.
But the festive gala and auction normally held for the fundraiser will be a little different this year. Instead, the trees will be auctioned via a Facebook event on Nov. 19.
“We’ve always had a big live gala,” said Ashley Thomas, director of development for Wiregrass Children’s Home. “Unfortunately, with COVID we’re not going to be able to.”
This year, the decorators will deliver their trees to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan on Nov. 1 where they will be on display until Nov. 19.
“That way people can go and see what they like and bid on them,” Thomas said.
Bids on trees will be accepted Nov. 15-19.
Christmas trees are provided to those who decorate. The trees are often decorated with themes –college football themes, farming theme, coffee theme, or to represent a specific business.
The Wiregrass Children’s Home is the only licensed shelter in the area offering emergency foster care for children age birth to 18 years old. The home can house 10 children at a time, and children may stay for one night or much longer depending on the situation. The children’s home accepts both boys and girls, which allows siblings to stay together.
This year has been particularly tough for the non-profit home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like other charitable organizations, Wiregrass Children’s Home has experienced a drop in donations. Expenses, however, have not dropped.
The Festival of Trees has been the children’s home primary fundraiser all these years, with trees being auctioned off for $1,000 to $5,000 each, Thomas said. Plus, the live event usually features a silent auction with donated items that might include Alabama and Auburn football memorabilia, trips to beach houses, and pretty much anything donors can do for the home, Thomas said.
Money from the fundraiser is used for food, clothing, and general operations of the children’s home.
“We have been so blessed with this community supporting our home,” Thomas said. “This is our biggest fundraiser. Only 12% of our funding actually comes from the state, so we get most of our budget from this event every year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!