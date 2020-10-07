Wiregrass Children's Home Festival of Trees to be virtual this year

For 21 years, the Festival of Trees has raised money for the Wiregrass Children’s Home by auctioning off a collection of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and individuals.

But the festive gala and auction normally held for the fundraiser will be a little different this year. Instead, the trees will be auctioned via a Facebook event on Nov. 19.

“We’ve always had a big live gala,” said Ashley Thomas, director of development for Wiregrass Children’s Home. “Unfortunately, with COVID we’re not going to be able to.”

This year, the decorators will deliver their trees to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan on Nov. 1 where they will be on display until Nov. 19.

“That way people can go and see what they like and bid on them,” Thomas said.

Bids on trees will be accepted Nov. 15-19.

Christmas trees are provided to those who decorate. The trees are often decorated with themes –college football themes, farming theme, coffee theme, or to represent a specific business.