Wiregrass Museum, Landmark Park partner for Sloss iron pour

The museum received funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts to bring Sloss Metal Arts to Dothan for an exhibit and workshop.

“Pattern and Void” will be at the museum through June 26. The museum is open to the public Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is open Monday and Tuesday by appointment only.

The cast iron process as much as the finished art make the exhibit intriguing, Lemmer said. Other materials and mixed media are used in some of the sculptures.

“I do think to be able to see the variety and scale is really interesting,” Lemmer said. “And you know for visitors that come in to really be able to think about the fact that this is all metal work and cast iron – it’s sort of monumental. And, also, there’s a team component to some of this work. You need people to help you with the molds and to help you with the pouring, and even though the work is yours there is that kind of team aspect.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

