Wiregrass Museum, Landmark Park partner for Sloss iron pour

The old-world craft of cast iron takes new forms in the latest exhibit at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
“It’s what I would call a fine craft, very skilled, very complicated,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the director and curator at the Dothan museum. “I even still don’t fully understand the process. It’s one of those things you really have to kind of do to understand.”
It's a craft that visitors to Landmark Park can get a closer look at on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The metal art exhibit, “Pattern and Void,” features work of 13 different artists from Sloss Metal Arts in Birmingham. Sloss Metal Arts, founded in 1985, is located in the historic Sloss Furnaces, which operated from 1882 to 1970.
The Sloss exhibit seemed like the perfect opportunity for the museum to create a partnership with Dothan’s Landmark Park, especially since Landmark hosts regular blacksmith and other craft demonstrations.
“I was real excited the museum wanted to partner with us for this,” Landmark Park Director Laura Stakelum said. “It kind of goes along with a lot of the things we do with the blacksmithing. Any kind of hands-on opportunities, we like to offer that.”
During the Landmark Park iron pour on Saturday, participants will decorate scratch block tiles with the help of Sloss Metal artists. The artists will use a portable foundry to pour iron over the tiles, which participants will take home with them. Sessions are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. with 20 participants in each 30-minute session. Registration and a $10 materials fee payment is required in advance. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ to register.
The museum received funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts to bring Sloss Metal Arts to Dothan for an exhibit and workshop.
“Pattern and Void” will be at the museum through June 26. The museum is open to the public Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is open Monday and Tuesday by appointment only.
The cast iron process as much as the finished art make the exhibit intriguing, Lemmer said. Other materials and mixed media are used in some of the sculptures.
“I do think to be able to see the variety and scale is really interesting,” Lemmer said. “And you know for visitors that come in to really be able to think about the fact that this is all metal work and cast iron – it’s sort of monumental. And, also, there’s a team component to some of this work. You need people to help you with the molds and to help you with the pouring, and even though the work is yours there is that kind of team aspect.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.