Wiregrass Museum of Art announces winning 'B20' artists

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has named six artists to receive awards for work included in the exhibition "B20: Wiregrass Biennial," the museum’s first virtual exhibition.
The Judge’s Prize will be given to Lauren O’Connor-Korb of Athens, Ga., for her sculpture "The Soloist" and the Alabama Prize will go to Jasper Lee of Birmingham for his video "Land Rearranged." The People’s Choice Award will be presented to Lilian Garcia-Roig of Tallahassee, Fla., for her painting "Cumulative Nature: North Florida Palm Brush." Two People’s Choice runners-up, Kelly Boehmer of Pooler, Ga., and Leah Hamel of Hoover, Ala., have been recognized for their works "Gut Lesson" and "Awash in Your Shelter," respectively.
“We present the Wiregrass Biennial every two years to highlight the talented artists that live and work across the Southeast,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. “And I think that the exhibition came at a time this year when we all craved connections with each other and with the beauty of art. But more than that, the Biennial provides a platform for artists from diverse backgrounds to come together to tell the complex story of the South. It's because of this that members of our community can always find a work of art, or an artist, that resonates with them.”
The Judge’s Prize and Alabama Prize winners were chosen by Jackie Clay, executive director of the Coleman Center for the Arts, a contemporary art space in York, Ala. Clay chose the winners from a field of 39 artists representing 11 southeastern states. The Judge’s Prize is awarded to the artist the judge selects as having the best overall work in the show; the Alabama Prize, a new award in 2020, designates the Alabama artist with the best work in the exhibition.
The "B20: Wiregrass Biennial" People’s Choice Awards were decided by an online voting system, giving visitors to the exhibition’s website a chance to cast a vote for their favorite piece from July 16 to Sept. 26.
Garcia-Roig will receive a $1,000 award, and both Boehmer and Hamel will receive $500.
With support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Wiregrass Museum of Art was able to waive all application fees for artists. This resulted in a record number of responses to the exhibition’s call for artists and encouraged the submission of work from artists of diverse backgrounds with unique stories to tell.
The 38 pieces making up "B20" were selected by three jurors: Angie L. Barry, the curator exhibitions and collections at the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum in Quincy, Fla.; Mario Gallardo, the founder and executive director of the Walnut Gallery, a contemporary art gallery, in Gadsden, Ala.; and Dave Brown, partner at PushCrankPress, a full-service advertising agency in Dothan.
The exhibition’s website, wiregrassbiennial.com, will remain as an archive, featuring all of the works in the show and including links to interviews with B20 artists, social media takeovers by several of the artists, and art activities based on works in the show.
“While we would have preferred to present this collection of work in person this year, I was amazed at the level of engagement we saw via a virtual platform,” Lemmer said. “Each of our exhibiting artists were generous with their time, and participated in written interviews, virtual talks and workshops, and social media takeovers. I also witnessed the connection that many artists made with each other, by promoting each other's work and the ideas and stories they share through their art, and with the public, who had an opportunity to interact with the artists directly on our social media platforms.”
