Wiregrass Museum of Art announces winning 'B20' artists

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has named six artists to receive awards for work included in the exhibition "B20: Wiregrass Biennial," the museum’s first virtual exhibition.

The Judge’s Prize will be given to Lauren O’Connor-Korb of Athens, Ga., for her sculpture "The Soloist" and the Alabama Prize will go to Jasper Lee of Birmingham for his video "Land Rearranged." The People’s Choice Award will be presented to Lilian Garcia-Roig of Tallahassee, Fla., for her painting "Cumulative Nature: North Florida Palm Brush." Two People’s Choice runners-up, Kelly Boehmer of Pooler, Ga., and Leah Hamel of Hoover, Ala., have been recognized for their works "Gut Lesson" and "Awash in Your Shelter," respectively.

“We present the Wiregrass Biennial every two years to highlight the talented artists that live and work across the Southeast,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. “And I think that the exhibition came at a time this year when we all craved connections with each other and with the beauty of art. But more than that, the Biennial provides a platform for artists from diverse backgrounds to come together to tell the complex story of the South. It's because of this that members of our community can always find a work of art, or an artist, that resonates with them.”