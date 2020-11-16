Wiregrass Museum of Art offers galleries for holiday gatherings

The Wiregrass Museum of Art hopes to create a unique holiday experience within its galleries for those wanting to gather safely with family and friends.

A fundraiser for the museum, the holiday experience – called The Green Leaf – is designed for groups of six to 10 people. The party’s host can select the background music and a menu of hors d'oeuvres. A private bartender will serve beer, wine or cocktails. There will even be an opportunity for those in attendance to make their own holiday keepsake ornament.

“It’s a customized museum experience,” said Melissa Rea, the museum’s development director. “You have the whole museum to yourself for three hours – it can be a Thursday, Friday or Saturday.”

The name of the holiday experience is a nod to the museum’s logo, which features a green leaf that symbolizes the idea that creativity is always growing, Rea said.

“Art really has this magical ability to bring people together and start conversation that takes you out of your everyday routine,” Rea said. “We’ve been saying art elevates the everyday, and we think that’s true – especially in the holidays. It’s a chance for people to reset and relax, and the museum provides a setting that is beyond your home.”