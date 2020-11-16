Wiregrass Museum of Art offers galleries for holiday gatherings

The Wiregrass Museum of Art hopes to create a unique holiday experience within its galleries for those wanting to gather safely with family and friends.
A fundraiser for the museum, the holiday experience – called The Green Leaf – is designed for groups of six to 10 people. The party’s host can select the background music and a menu of hors d'oeuvres. A private bartender will serve beer, wine or cocktails. There will even be an opportunity for those in attendance to make their own holiday keepsake ornament.
“It’s a customized museum experience,” said Melissa Rea, the museum’s development director. “You have the whole museum to yourself for three hours – it can be a Thursday, Friday or Saturday.”
The name of the holiday experience is a nod to the museum’s logo, which features a green leaf that symbolizes the idea that creativity is always growing, Rea said.
“Art really has this magical ability to bring people together and start conversation that takes you out of your everyday routine,” Rea said. “We’ve been saying art elevates the everyday, and we think that’s true – especially in the holidays. It’s a chance for people to reset and relax, and the museum provides a setting that is beyond your home.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rea said the goal of The Green Leaf is to give people a ready-made party while keeping holiday gatherings safe. Lounge areas will be carefully sanitized and because gatherings will be kept small, there will be plenty of room for social distancing if need. Also, there will only be one Green Leaf party each night from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19.
The Green Leaf gatherings cost $150 per person, which covers the cost of food, the bartender and beverages as well as any hands-on art activity.
“We know it’s been a year of isolation and distancing and just a lot of ups and downs for so many,” Rea said. “And as we’re approaching the holidays, we know that people really want to be with those they love and have a celebration but be able to do so in a safe way.”
The pandemic has limited the museum’s ability to offer workshops and host events that would bring in crowds of people. Its annual Yard Party for Art was held virtually this past August and dubbed House Party for Art.
Green Leaf reservations can be made by calling the museum at 334-794-3871 or on the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s website at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/the-green-leaf/.
“It’s a really unique experience in that you get to have the museum on your own and take it at your leisure,” Rea said. “The galleries themselves have some really great exhibitions, and we’re just hoping people will see this as a new way that they can support the museum and have a great time as well.”
Lara Kosolapoff-Wright, the communications manager for the Wiregrass Museum of Art, said the gatherings would be a great way for those who love art and want to share that love with family and friends.
“This is such a great way to introduce people who maybe don’t know a whole lot about the museum to the museum,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “During the holidays, people look for ways to reconnect with their family and friends and share things that are special to one another.”
