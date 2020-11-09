Wiregrass Museum of Art recognized for technology efforts, publications

WMA also received a silver medal for the design of the hand screen-printed souvenir poster created for Yard Party for Art; a bronze medal for the design of its fiscal year 2019 annual report; and an honorable mention for media production for its One Night Only member event, which is normally held in person but was transitioned to a virtual event in 2020 due to health mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To receive these awards during an especially challenging year for museums makes this all the more important and we're looking forward to creating innovative work in the future,” Lemmer said.

WMA worked closely with PushCrankPress, a full-service advertising and design firm based in Dothan, on the development and production of the award-winning publications, museum app and other digital products.

In the technology competition, winning entries were expected to demonstrate innovation, effective design, accessibility, creativity, and recognition of institutional identity. Recipients of the awards were judged by an appointed jury of museum professionals across the region who specialize in the fields of digital media and technology.

“Our partnership with the Wiregrass Museum of Art has led down many unexpected and exciting paths through the years,” said Dave Brown, a partner at PushCrankPress. “WMA's consistent willingness to blend art and technology as a means to further their vision and reach provides a great platform for experimentation and innovation. These particular projects provided a great outlet for the creativity, artistic abilities and inventive spirit of our team, so we were quite proud to hear that our collaborative efforts have been recognized on this stage.”

