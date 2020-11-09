Wiregrass Museum of Art recognized for technology efforts, publications

The Wiregrass Museum of Art recently received five awards from a regional museum organization, including three in technology and two in publications. The awards include a silver medal for an app the museum launched earlier this year.
Award winners were recognized during the 2020 gathering for the Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC), held virtually this year in October, according to a news release from the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA).
The Dothan museum received a gold medal for the website and digital marketing campaign developed for its 2019 Yard Party for Art event. The silver medal in this category went to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., for their project, “Trails & Grounds Takeover with Clay Baker,” and the bronze medal was awarded to Georgia Museum of Art in Athens for their “Daily Inspirations on Instagram” series.
“We're honored to be recognized alongside our peers in the museum field for excellence in technology and publications,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum's executive director and curator. “We may be a small museum in comparison to other awardees, but WMA prioritizes quality, professionalism, and relevance in all the work we do.”
The museum took a silver medal for the design and launch of its WMA museum app, developed with the support of a grant from the Wiregrass Foundation. The app, which became available for free download from both the Apple and Google Play app stores in January, gives users access to information about exhibiting artists, audio tours of exhibitions, and special in-gallery-only content delivered through the use of beacon technology. The app also provides information about museum programming and events.
WMA also received a silver medal for the design of the hand screen-printed souvenir poster created for Yard Party for Art; a bronze medal for the design of its fiscal year 2019 annual report; and an honorable mention for media production for its One Night Only member event, which is normally held in person but was transitioned to a virtual event in 2020 due to health mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To receive these awards during an especially challenging year for museums makes this all the more important and we're looking forward to creating innovative work in the future,” Lemmer said.
WMA worked closely with PushCrankPress, a full-service advertising and design firm based in Dothan, on the development and production of the award-winning publications, museum app and other digital products.
In the technology competition, winning entries were expected to demonstrate innovation, effective design, accessibility, creativity, and recognition of institutional identity. Recipients of the awards were judged by an appointed jury of museum professionals across the region who specialize in the fields of digital media and technology.
“Our partnership with the Wiregrass Museum of Art has led down many unexpected and exciting paths through the years,” said Dave Brown, a partner at PushCrankPress. “WMA's consistent willingness to blend art and technology as a means to further their vision and reach provides a great platform for experimentation and innovation. These particular projects provided a great outlet for the creativity, artistic abilities and inventive spirit of our team, so we were quite proud to hear that our collaborative efforts have been recognized on this stage.”
