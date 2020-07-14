The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s biennial exhibit will open Thursday, but there won’t be the typical opening with finger foods and a cash bar. There won’t be any in-person artist talks or workshops. In fact, the art work in the exhibit won’t even be at the museum.
Instead, the museum has opted to host its “B20: Wiregrass Biennial” juried exhibit online – the first virtual exhibit for the Dothan museum.
“There is no art work in the museum for this biennial … which is a disappointment, admittedly, because the biennial is one of our most diverse in terms of artists and types of work,” said Lara Kosolapoff-Wright, the museum’s communications manager. “It’s always a really exciting exhibition that brings in so many new audiences just because so many artists are represented. The reality was we could not do that this year because of the pandemic and the need for physical distancing.”
“Wiregrass Biennial” is the museum’s juried art show held every two years and features art work from artists throughout the South. This year, the Biennial will feature work by 39 artists from 11 states.
The exhibit can be seen at wiregrassbiennial.com and will be online until Sept. 26. All programming associated with the exhibit will be archived on the museum’s website alongside the virtual exhibition.
“The biennial exhibition is an important venue to showcase the incredible work being made in the South,” Wiregrass Museum of Art Executive Director and Curator Dana-Marie Lemmer said in a news release. “I always enjoy being introduced to new artists and providing a platform for the artists to connect with each other. What makes this exhibition unique is that it serves as a visual representation of the diverse stories that exist across our region and an opportunity to learn from the experiences and stories that our artists are sharing.”
Visitors to the Wiregrass Biennial website will be greeted with a grid of art works. They can select a piece and inspect it up close along with reading information about each artist. Some artists have also provided additional content, such as virtual tours of their work studios or videos of artists creating their pieces in the biennial exhibit. Along with the juried awards, there will also be a people’s choice award.
“The website is not the same, obviously, as an in-person exhibition,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “But it really helps us get our foot in the door to explore new ways to bring artists’ work to our community and really to a much wider audience because it’s on a digital platform.”
The museum’s annual fundraiser, Yard Party for Art, will also be held virtually this year. The party – which features music, food trucks and a catered meal – is probably the museum’s biggest event. While more details will be released at a later date, the House Party for Art is scheduled for Aug. 13-15. The virtual event will feature music, art and technology, Kosolapoff-Wright said. The virtual party will be free but supporters will be encouraged to donate to the museum.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art closed in March as cases of COVID-19 began to rise in Alabama and public health orders required social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the respiratory illness. The museum recently reopened to the public with pieces from its permanent collection on display.
“Even though we are finding new ways to connect our audiences with these artists, it doesn’t quite replace being able to be there in person, and we understand that,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “I think this is a new reality we’re all getting used to.”
Wiregrass Museum of Art, located next to the Dothan Civic Center in downtown Dothan, is open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will also be open from 5-7 p.m. each third Thursday. General admission is free.
“Despite the pandemic and the need for safety measures, our mission remains the same,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “We want to bring amazing art work to our community and beyond. We want to be a platform for artists and connect them with our community. We want to be an institution for learning and exploration and serving our community. None of that has stopped.”
