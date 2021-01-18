DiFilippo's in Ozark up for Bama's Best Pizza

OZARK – At DiFilippo’s Pizza, the phone begins ringing early with customers trying to place Friday supper orders.
Those who order regularly have learned they can call about 30 minutes before restaurant actually opens to place an order. And many customers call well in advance knowing there could be a long wait for orders. By the time DiFilippo’s opens at 4 p.m., there may already be a 45-minute wait, especially on a Friday.
Some customers order so often, their orders are known by the phone number, hearing a voice or seeing a vehicle in the parking lot, owners Jason and Megan DiFilippo said.
“It’s the love that we put it into it,” Megan said of the customer loyalty. “I tell all the guys, make the pizza with love.”
Started in 1968, the family-owned pizza eatery is in the running for Bama’s Best Pizza, vying for bragging rights with eight other Alabama pizza restaurants.
“We have an awesome, awesome, awesome customer base,” Jason DiFilippo said.
The Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) solicited nominations back in December for its Bama’s Best Pizza contest. From more than 1,500 nominations, eight restaurants were selected to face off in the Edible Eight – the semi-final round in the March Madness-inspired contest.
The Edible Eight contests began Monday with voting on the “Simply Southern TV” Facebook page. Match-ups will continue daily through Thursday, Jan. 21.
DiFilippo’s will face Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody on Jan. 21.
Other semi-finalists include Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga, Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga, Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon, Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison and Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield.
From the eight pizzerias, Facebook voters will determine the Flavorful Four.
Jimmy DiFilippo, originally from Rhode Island, left the Army and went to work for a company that managed pizza eateries, including one at Fort Rucker. In 1968, Jimmy DiFilippo bought the pizza franchise on Fort Rucker and moved his family to Ozark. He branched out with restaurants in Ozark and Daleville (although the Daleville restaurant closed after two years). His family worked in the pizza business alongside him.
DiFilippo’s lost the Fort Rucker contract in the mid-1980s, but the Ozark restaurant continued until 2012 when Jimmy’s health became such the family had to cease operations. The family reopened the restaurant in 2014 as carry-out only. Ricky DiFilippo had the same congestive heart disease that plagued Jimmy and the father and son died within a year of each other in 2015 and 2016.
Jason and Megan DiFilippo now manage the restaurant with help from Jason’s mother and about 16 employees.
They still use Jimmy DiFilippo’s sauce recipe on their thin crust pizzas. They use cheese made from a blend of buffalo and cow’s milk, which the owners said makes the cheese richer and creamier. They make their dough in house.
Locals tend to drop the second “i” in the restaurant’s name, referring to it simply as “DiFlippo’s.” The family has long accepted the pronunciation.
In 2018, they opened the restaurant’s small dining room back up with its 11 booths and stained glass separators built by Jimmy DiFilippo. The dining room business good until COVID-19 forced them to close in 2020 and return to take-out only. Their waitresses became car hops.
“Right now, the curbside is staying busy,” Jason said. “Everybody’s been very patient with us and accepting of the curbside… Through all this COVID, we’ve kept doors open; we’ve kept all our employees on staff. Their hours have not been cut. We’re proud of that.”
Bama’s Best Pizza Contest is sponsored by the Federation’s Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.
Judges will visit each of the Flavorful Four restaurants with a winner announced later this winter. Along with bragging rights, the winning restaurant will receive a plaque, cash prize, and features in “Neighbors” magazine and on “Simply Southern TV” – both produced by the Alabama Farmers Federation.