DiFilippo's in Ozark up for Bama's Best Pizza

Jason and Megan DiFilippo now manage the restaurant with help from Jason’s mother and about 16 employees.

They still use Jimmy DiFilippo’s sauce recipe on their thin crust pizzas. They use cheese made from a blend of buffalo and cow’s milk, which the owners said makes the cheese richer and creamier. They make their dough in house.

Locals tend to drop the second “i” in the restaurant’s name, referring to it simply as “DiFlippo’s.” The family has long accepted the pronunciation.

In 2018, they opened the restaurant’s small dining room back up with its 11 booths and stained glass separators built by Jimmy DiFilippo. The dining room business good until COVID-19 forced them to close in 2020 and return to take-out only. Their waitresses became car hops.

“Right now, the curbside is staying busy,” Jason said. “Everybody’s been very patient with us and accepting of the curbside… Through all this COVID, we’ve kept doors open; we’ve kept all our employees on staff. Their hours have not been cut. We’re proud of that.”

Bama’s Best Pizza Contest is sponsored by the Federation’s Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.