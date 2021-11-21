Moulton, Franklin Engagement

The Honorable J. Kevin Moulton and Mrs. Lana Kay Moulton of Dothan are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Kayla Moulton, to Zachary Alexander

Franklin of Pinson, Alabama, son of Mr. Kenneth and Mrs. Kristen Franklin.

Morgan is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Coy and Mrs.

Billie Moulton and Mr. John and Mrs. Laura House.

Zac is the grandson of the late Mr. James and Mrs. Glenda Franklin and Mrs. Susan Moore and the late Mr. Mike Moore.

Morgan received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University. She currently works as a Clinical Pharmacist for

the Department of Veterans Affairs at a VA outpatient clinic

located on Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia.

Zac is currently majoring in nursing at Jefferson State

Community College in Birmingham, Alabama. Once the couple is married, he plans to transfer to Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia and further his education with the goal

of becoming a nurse anesthetist.

The couple are delighted to be wed in Dothan at the Grand on Foster in early February 2022. They wish to thank their family and friends for their overwhelming love and support during this season of engagement.