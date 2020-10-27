Monarch butterflies offer family up-close lessons

When LeAnn Odom discovered the milkweed in her Dothan backyard had been eaten by caterpillars, she wasn’t upset. In fact, she wanted to plant more for the yellow-and-black striped insects to munch on, so she dug up milkweed plants in her mother’s yard and brought them home.
“I feared that they were running out of food and they were very, very hungry,” Odom said.
She knew the caterpillars would eventually wrap themselves in a chrysalis and emerge as monarch butterflies.
“They decimated the milkweed,” Odom said. “You could sit and watch them, and they would just eat the stalk and you come out two hours later and it’s gone – completely defoliated.”
Since August, Odom and her two daughters – 9-year-old Caroline and 7-year-old Ella – have studied the monarchs up close, monitoring every stage of the butterfly’s life cycle. The girls have nature journals with pictures they drew of the monarch’s life cycle.
“We have the eggs that were laid, each stage of the caterpillars – they basically get bigger and bigger and bigger,” Odom said. “They have journaled the whole life cycle.”
Odom planted the milkweed hoping to attract monarchs. The monarch caterpillars live off the milkweed species of plants and cannot survive without it.
Monarch butterflies live both east and west of the Rocky Mountains. Most live only a few weeks. But monarchs born after mid-August will enter what is called a reproductive diapause. Those monarchs can live up to nine months. They migrate south to overwinter in warmer climates. Monarchs born west of the Rocky Mountains typically overwinter in California, while the monarchs born east of the Rocky Mountains travel to central Mexico for the winter. Monarchs migrate north in the spring.
The Odom family would monitor the life cycles of more than 20 monarchs. A few were lost to flies that lays eggs on the monarch caterpillars’ backs, the emerging fly larva eating the hosts.
“That broke our hearts,” Odom said.
They checked on the insects daily – sometimes multiple times. Once the caterpillars were in their chrysalis forms, the family monitored the changes and was surprised by how much changed in a short time. In its late stages, the chrysalis becomes more translucent and you can actually see the butterfly’s wings and body.
As the butterflies emerged, the family would spend hours in the backyard. It would take several hours for a butterfly’s wings to dry enough for them to fly. Even then, the flights were short and the monarchs would often end up perched on a member of the family – on Caroline’s shoulder or in LeAnn’s hair.
Eventually, the monarchs would fly away.
“I think the females are the prettiest,” Ella said.
The girls learned how to tell the males from the females. They learned about the long migration south. They learned how the monarch population has declined so much – 80% in the last decade by some reports – that the federal government will rule in December whether the monarch should be listed as an endangered or threatened species.
LeAnn Odom said she plans to plant even more milkweed for next year’s monarchs. Odom has a teaching degree and had plans to teach high school history, but teaching her daughters at home has turned out to be more fun.
“The textbooks can’t duplicate the firsthand experience we’ve been able to see,” Odom said. “…I just want them to see how fragile all God’s creatures are. I don’t think they’ll ever forget this.”
