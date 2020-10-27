Monarch butterflies offer family up-close lessons

Monarch butterflies live both east and west of the Rocky Mountains. Most live only a few weeks. But monarchs born after mid-August will enter what is called a reproductive diapause. Those monarchs can live up to nine months. They migrate south to overwinter in warmer climates. Monarchs born west of the Rocky Mountains typically overwinter in California, while the monarchs born east of the Rocky Mountains travel to central Mexico for the winter. Monarchs migrate north in the spring.

The Odom family would monitor the life cycles of more than 20 monarchs. A few were lost to flies that lays eggs on the monarch caterpillars’ backs, the emerging fly larva eating the hosts.

“That broke our hearts,” Odom said.

They checked on the insects daily – sometimes multiple times. Once the caterpillars were in their chrysalis forms, the family monitored the changes and was surprised by how much changed in a short time. In its late stages, the chrysalis becomes more translucent and you can actually see the butterfly’s wings and body.