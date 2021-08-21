Animal Tracks: Adoptable cats at PetSmart

Due to the increase in COVID-19, the Dothan Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public as a precaution, but there are shelter cats available for adoption at PetSmart in Dothan.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Bentley is a sweet little 3-month-old kitten. He has medium-long black and white fur.

Bonita may be tiny but she is spunky and ready to play.

Charlie is a handsome and outgoing kitten. He is very friendly and great with other cats.

Demi is friendly and sweet. She is talkative and loves attention.

Diesel is very affectionate, and loves to be with his people.