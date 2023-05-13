There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBlitz is a big, happy boy. Just look at that smile.

Claire is a sweet girl with a pastel brindle coat.

Daphne is a calm, sweet girl who would love a new home.

Jewel is very attentive, especially to toys.

Lori is a shy girl that would come out of her shell with the right family.

Missy is a sweet girl that likes to be petted.

Numley is a high energy, goofy young male.

Pigpen is very active and loves attention.

Sasha is an outgoing, friendly girl.

Sumo is a big handsome boy with a calm nature.