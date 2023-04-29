There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

All the cats featured this week are working cats. They would prefer to be outside and work for their keep. All they would need would be some food, water and a safe place to sleep. All are fixed and vaccinated. Please consider giving some of these cats a home and a place to work.

Dogs

Moose is our star dog this week. He is a 3-year-old, black and white bully mix. He is high energy and loves to play fetch. He would make a great family dog. He also made his TV debut on Live at. He is a staff favorite at the Dothan Animal Shelter and would make a great dog for someone.