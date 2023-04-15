There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Alexander is a handsome silver and white tabby male.

Garbonzo is a large buff colored male that is very laid back.

Lana is a beautiful silver and white domestic medium hair.

Lorelei is a bit shy, she would come out of her shell with a new family.

Smudgey got her name from the markings on her face.

Dogs

Allie is a very friendly girl that loves attention.

Driver is a sweet boy who is a complete love bug.

Jarvis is a handsome boy with his cute little ears.

Omega is a happy male shepherd mix.

Penny is a sweet girl that is looking for a new home.