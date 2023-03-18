There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAustin is a young hound mix with a friendly personality.

Cher is a pretty mixed breed looking for her forever home.

Cicely has raised her puppies and is ready for her next adventure.

Erin is a very laid back girl with a cute eye patch design.

Fluff is a bit shy and would need some extra attention to show his full potential.

CatsAlbert is a very handsome grey tabby with bright green eyes.

Lita is a mischievous female who likes to play.

Mac is a big boy who would like to be king of his own home.

Ollie is a handsome boy with his black goatee.

Todd is a quirky male with loads of personality.