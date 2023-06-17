There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Camille is a petite female with a shiny black coat.

Daysha is a pretty torti female looking for her forever home.

Jillian is quite talkative and loves to be petted.

Marisol is quite exotic looking and such a sweet girl.

Thomas is a very laid back handsome orange tabby.

Dogs

Blue is a sweet mama dog that has raised her puppies and is ready for her next adventure.

Gilda is a sweet natured shepherd mix with an unusual blond coat.

Hercules is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Max is a handsome boy who is a bit shy.

Rock has a very serious face but he loves attention.