There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CATS

Courtney is a pretty calico girl that likes attention

Elwood is a playful grey tabby male.

Judd is a sweet black and white male.

Layla is a beautiful buff colored tabby with an outgoing personality.

Olive and Poppy are sisters and would love to go to a forever home together.

Phoenix is a ball of energy wrapped in buff colored fur.

Rapunzel is a beauty that loves to be petted.

Smudgy is a sweet girl with unusual markings.

Theo is a playful little boy who would love a new home.