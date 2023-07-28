There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DOGS

Bubba is an older gentleman that would like a new home to live out his golden years.

Diamond is a sweet girl who wants a home of her own.

Fred is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Rollie is a pretty girl with her bi-colored eyes.

Tony is a laid back boy who is very sweet.

CATS

Boxer and Juice are brothers who would love to go to a new home together.

Celine is a mischievous girl who likes nothing better than to play.

Crystal is a pretty silver tabby that likes to be petted.

Katrina is a sweet girl and a total love bug.