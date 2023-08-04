There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DOGS

Bishop is a handsome black and tan shepherd mix with a great personality.

Eeyore is a happy-go-lucky male that just likes to have attention.

Kenzo is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Mac is an outgoing young black and white male.

Sage is such a sweet girl with a gentle nature.

CATS

Chili is a playful little orange tabby male.

Dorian is a handsome silver tabby who likes to be petted.

Clementine, Penny and Sable are sisters and would love to go to a home together.