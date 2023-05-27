Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Jillian has raised her kittens and is now ready for her next adventure.

Paisley is a beautiful pastel calico.

Snickers is very handsome, he is a large boy who would like to be your new cat.

Spots likes to flirt to get attention.

Tori is a beauty, just look at that pose.

Dogs

Asia is a sweet girl with perky ears that don’t miss anything.

Buddy is shy and would love a new family to help him come out of his shell.

Max is a big, handsome boy with a dark chocolate coat.

Springfield is very friendly and loves attention.

Pacino is a big boy who likes to be petted.