There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Flash is a handsome grey and white male that likes to be petted.

Gadget is an energetic young male that would like a new home.

Taylor is roommate with Gadget and would love to be adopted with her buddy.

Mila is a rumpy, meaning she has no tail. She is very sweet.

Oliver is a handsome medium haired young male.

Dogs

Blitz is a very happy dog as you can see by his big smile.

Delaney is an older lady who would like a new home to spend her golden years.

Jeff is a handsome big boy with an outgoing personality.

Rachel is a bit shy but would love a family of her own to feel safe.

Will is a sweet boy with an underbite that gives him a cute face.

Blitz is a very happy dog as you can see by his big smile.

Delaney is an older lady who would like a new home to spend her golden years.

Jeff is a handsome big boy with an outgoing personality.

Rachel is a bit shy but would love a family of her own to feel safe.

Will is a sweet boy with an underbite that gives him a cute face.

Flash is a handsome grey and white male that likes to be petted.

Gadget is an energetic young male that would like a new home.

Taylor is roommate with Gadget and would love to be adopted with her buddy.

Mila is a rumpy, meaning she has no tail. She is very sweet.

Oliver is a handsome medium haired young male.