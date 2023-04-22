There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Bootsie is a high energy girl that needs a new home.

Coco is a laid back lady with a pretty chocolate coat.

Elmer is very outgoing and loves to play.

Elmo came in with Elmer and is a total love bug.

Lola is a beauty with her blue grey coat.

Money is very vocal to get the attention he wants.

Moose is a big boy who loves to play fetch.

Rambo has the cutest perky ears.

Skeeter is an older gentleman that would love a new place to spend his golden years.

Trudy is a sweet lady that loves to be petted.