Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

The Dothan Animal Shelter is open for adoptions and has cats and dogs in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Ella is a sweet girl and has the most amazing big yellow eyes. She is very affectionate.

Layken is all boy. He loves to play and is great with other cats and kittens.

Noel is a pretty calico girl with a sweet and gentle disposition.

Piper has the prettiest tortie fur coat. She is loving and great with other cats.

Rumor is a laidback and easygoing cat. She is a calico with a pretty, round face that makes her extra cute.

Suzie Q is outgoing, friendly and full of spunk. She would be great in most any home.

Tiger loves to play but doesn’t need to be the center of attention. He is happy to entertain himself.

Trixie loves to be right where you are and will be your best friend in no time.

Wilson is friendly, happy and has whiskers bigger than him.

