Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
Dogs
Bo is a bit shy at first; he just needs some TLC to know he has found his forever home.
Toby is ready for a new home with a yard and lots of toys to enjoy.
Molly has such pretty markings. She is a medium-size dog and wants a family of her own.
Tyson is a big, sweet boy with an outgoing personality.
Sheriff is also a big boy who needs lots of space to run and play.
Cats
George is a very outgoing and talkative. He loves attention.