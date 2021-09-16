 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Bo is a bit shy at first; he just needs some TLC to know he has found his forever home.

Toby is ready for a new home with a yard and lots of toys to enjoy.

Molly has such pretty markings. She is a medium-size dog and wants a family of her own.

Tyson is a big, sweet boy with an outgoing personality.

Sheriff is also a big boy who needs lots of space to run and play.

Cats

George is a very outgoing and talkative. He loves attention.

Giselle loves attention. She is very affectionate and outgoing.

Gypsy may seem shy at first but will warm up quickly in a new home.

Harry is brother to George and like his brother is outgoing and friendly.

Noel is a beautiful calico who is ready for a lap to call her own.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Bo

Bo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Molly

Molly
+9 
Animal Tracks: Sheriff

Sheriff
+9 
Animal Tracks: Toby

Toby
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tyson

Tyson
+9 
Animal Tracks: George

George
+9 
Animal Tracks: Giselle

Giselle
+9 
Animal Tracks: Gypsy

Gypsy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Harry

Harry
+9 
Animal Tracks: Noel

Noel
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What is Discord?

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip
Pets

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip

Your dog is family, so it's only natural to want to enjoy his company all the time, and take him along everywhere possible. However, the decision to travel with a pet - particularly on an extended road trip - is one that requires a good deal of consideration. There are several questions you should ask yourself before loading Rover up in the car, and all of them involve ensuring your pet's ultimate comfort and well-being.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert