Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs Butch is a big sweet boy who needs to know what it is to be loved.

Hamilton is a bit shy and uncertain at first but would come around with the right person.

Isaiah is sad. He needs someone caring to show him how to be a happy dog.

Lincoln is an older gentleman that needs a home to spend his golden years.

Raya has the prettiest brown eyes that just beg for attention.

CatsDax is a very playful male who loves to be petted.

Hank is somewhat shy but very interested in the world.

Maisey is a beautiful calico who would be a perfect lap baby.

Storm is a fluffy ball of beautiful black fur.

Theodore is a big boy who is a biscuit-making champ in his bed.

