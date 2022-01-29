Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs Butch is a big sweet boy who needs to know what it is to be loved.

Hamilton is a bit shy and uncertain at first but would come around with the right person.

Isaiah is sad. He needs someone caring to show him how to be a happy dog.

Lincoln is an older gentleman that needs a home to spend his golden years.

Raya has the prettiest brown eyes that just beg for attention.