Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
CatsAlice is a smaller tabby with a sweet little round face.
Antonio is a big friendly male that would make a good family cat.
Barry is a younger male looking for his forever home.
Carl is a handsome tuxedo male.
Elton is a big male with a shiny black coat.
Jesse is a brown tabby that needs a new home.
Kato is a younger black and white male who is very playful.
Olivia is a very pretty buff and white beauty.