Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Denver is a big friendly guy looking for his forever home.

Hershel has a beautiful chocolate coat and the cutest underbite.

Joker is handsome young black and cream shepherd mix.

Kira is a very pretty blue color with the sweetest face.

Loki is a big boy with lots of energy.

Cats

Dan is a young white and tabby male that needs a lap of his own to curl up on.