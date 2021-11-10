 Skip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Denver is a big friendly guy looking for his forever home.

Hershel has a beautiful chocolate coat and the cutest underbite.

Joker is handsome young black and cream shepherd mix.

Kira is a very pretty blue color with the sweetest face.

Loki is a big boy with lots of energy.

Cats

Dan is a young white and tabby male that needs a lap of his own to curl up on.

Mamas has raised her babies and is now looking for a place to call home.

Parker is a handsome big boy with a shiny black coat.

Tori is a torti with the sweetest personality.

Zena is a loving black and white female that loves to be petted.

Animal Tracks: Denver

Denver
Animal Tracks: Hershel

Hershel
Animal Tracks: Joker

Joker
Animal Tracks: Kira

Kira
Animal Tracks: Loki

Loki
Animal Tracks: Dan

Dan
Animal Tracks: Mamas

Mamas
Animal Tracks: Parker

Parker
Animal Tracks: Tori

Tori
Animal Tracks: Zena

Zena
