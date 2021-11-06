 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAnna is a black and tan shepherd mix with a docile personality.

Marty is a handsome blue color with a high-energy nature.

Mason is a handsome sweet male that needs a forever home.

Moose is a big happy dog that would make a great family pet.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murray

is another very active male that would do well with lots of space to run.

Cats

Jasper is a stunner with his bi-colored eyes.

Lily is a smaller tabby female who likes to play.

Ringo is a sweet male who is quite loving.

Skunk is brother to Jasper. His coloring is like a skunk and is a sweet boy.

Venus is a calico beauty who loves attention.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Anna

Anna
+9 
Animal Tracks: Marty

Marty
+9 
Animal Tracks: Mason

Mason
+9 
Animal Tracks: Moose

Moose
+9 
Animal Tracks: Murray

Murray
+9 
Animal Tracks: Jasper

Jasper
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lily

Lily
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ringo

Ringo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Skunk

Skunk
+9 
Animal Tracks: Venus

Venus
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert