Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAnna is a black and tan shepherd mix with a docile personality.

Marty is a handsome blue color with a high-energy nature.

Mason is a handsome sweet male that needs a forever home.

Moose is a big happy dog that would make a great family pet.

Murray

is another very active male that would do well with lots of space to run.

Cats

Jasper is a stunner with his bi-colored eyes.