Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBarney is a big happy boy who needs a family to call his own.

Casey is a beautiful rotti mix with the sweetest personality.

Cooper is a sweet boy who likes attention.

Kayda has the cutest overbite making her look like a dragon.

Toot is a sweet little girl who loves to be petted.

Cats Bob Marley is a big calico and tabby female who would love to sit in your lap.

Clover is a lovely buff and white female with a docile personality.

Jaden is a younger gray tabby that needs a new home.

Rihanna is a very sweet girl with a pretty silver tabby coat.

Velvet is a beautiful calico looking for her forever home.

