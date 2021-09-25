 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Animal Tracks: Liz

Liz

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Antonio is a laidback male tabby ready for a new home.

Cynthia is a silver tabby who is ready for a lap to call her own.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emerald is a silver beauty with big emerald-colored eyes.

Janie is a playful kitten who would love her own forever home.

Liz is a beautiful calico that is talkative and friendly.

Oliver is a little shy, buff kitten needing a place to feel at home.

Shadow is a mischievous male who just wants to play.

Sideways is a calico-tabby who is quirky and fun.

Yogi is very friendly and sweet and loves attention.

Zander is a handsome blue male with the most unusual face.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Antonio

Antonio
+9 
Animal Tracks: Cynthia

Cynthia
+9 
Animal Tracks: Emerald

Emerald
+9 
Animal Tracks: Janie

Janie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Oliver

Oliver
+9 
Animal Tracks: Shadow

Shadow
+9 
Animal Tracks: Sideways

Sideways
+9 
Animal Tracks: Yogi

Yogi
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zander

Zander
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heads up! To avoid danger, keep your dog’s head inside the car
Pets

Heads up! To avoid danger, keep your dog’s head inside the car

Rare is the pooch who doesn’t love a road trip. For most dogs, the best part of the trip is sticking their fuzzy heads out the window to feel the breeze and smell all the great scents. In spite of how great it feels, allowing your pup to put his head out the window while you’re driving is actually very dangerous, for a variety of reasons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert