Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Antonio is a laidback male tabby ready for a new home.

Cynthia is a silver tabby who is ready for a lap to call her own.

Emerald is a silver beauty with big emerald colored eyes.

Janie is a playful kitten who would love her own forever home.

Liz is a beautiful calico that is talkative and friendly.

Oliver is a little, shy buff kitten needing a place to feel at home.

Shadow is a mischievous male who just wants to play.

Sideways is a calico/tabby who is quirky and fun.

Yogi is very friendly and sweet and loves attention.

Zander is a handsome blue male with the most unusual face.

