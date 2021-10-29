Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBuster is a handsome male that would make a great family dog.

Chance is an older male that needs a home to call his own.

Daisy is a shy female who needs a place to feel safe and secure.

Ozzy is very unique looking with beautiful bi-colored eyes.

Thurman is a friendly outgoing hound mix.

CatsAlexa has the most unusual markings on her pretty face.

Moxie is a sassy black and white beauty.