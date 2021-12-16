Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
Dogs
Bri is a sweet dog with the sweetest smiley face.
Nelda has the cutest way of holding up one ear when she is listening.
Presley is a good-natured boy who would love his own family.
Rodeo is a big boy who needs a yard to run and play in.
Roscoe is a bit timid and just needs to feel safe and loved.
Cats
Biscuit is a large orange male needing a home.