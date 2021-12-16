 Skip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Bri is a sweet dog with the sweetest smiley face.

Nelda has the cutest way of holding up one ear when she is listening.

Presley is a good-natured boy who would love his own family.

Rodeo is a big boy who needs a yard to run and play in.

Roscoe is a bit timid and just needs to feel safe and loved.

Cats

Biscuit is a large orange male needing a home.

Butters is a big fluffy buff male. He’s a little shy but would warm up quickly.

Gray is a handsome gray and white male, hence his name.

Hawkeye may appear gruff in his picture but he is a big softy.

Lucas is a big boy and a big love bug wanting to be petted.

Bri

Bri
Nelda

Nelda
Presley

Presley
Rodeo

Rodeo
Roscoe

Roscoe
Biscuit

Biscuit
Butters

Butters
Gray

Gray
Hawkeye

Hawkeye
Lucas

Lucas
