Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs Duncan is a friendly, smaller retriever mix.

Margo is a sweet little girl who needs a new home.

Melba is a smaller shepherd mix with quirky little ears.

Ryder is a handsome gray brindle male.

Tucker is a bulldog mix who is very friendly.

CatsCasey is a young tabby male who likes to be petted.

Tab is a sweet-faced little girl.