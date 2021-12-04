 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs Duncan is a friendly, smaller retriever mix.

Margo is a sweet little girl who needs a new home.

Melba is a smaller shepherd mix with quirky little ears.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ryder is a handsome gray brindle male.

Tucker is a bulldog mix who is very friendly.

CatsCasey is a young tabby male who likes to be petted.

Tab is a sweet-faced little girl.

Taylor has an exotic looking face.

Wiley has very handsome markings, making him look rather unusual.

Zahara is a sweet, playful little girl.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Duncan

Duncan
+9 
Animal Tracks: Margo

Margo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Melba

Melba
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ryder

Ryder
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tucker

Tucker
+9 
Animal Tracks: Casey

Casey
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tab

Tab
+9 
Animal Tracks: Taylor

Taylor
+9 
Animal Tracks: Wiley

Wiley
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zahara

Zahara
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert