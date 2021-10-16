 Skip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBear is a medium-sized dog with loads of personality.

Hank is a handsome retriever mix that would make a great family dog.

Princess is a large girl with a sweet disposition.

Ringo is a younger dog with a unique band of white around his neck.

Tygress has a beautiful brindle coat making her look like a tiger.

CatsEclipse is a sweet girl wanting a lap to sit on and purr the day away.

Gabby, like her name, is very talkative.

Harlow is a beautiful smoke gray girl.

Simon is very loving and likes attention.

Tori has very pretty markings and likes to be petted.

