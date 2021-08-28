Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

The Dothan Animal Shelter is open for adoptions.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Arthur is a very handsome and outgoing cat. He has a cute little bobtail.

Elizabeth is so very friendly and affectionate. She does well with other cats and would be great in most any home.

Emerald has amazing green eyes and a sweet personality.

Fluff is a spunky and outgoing kitten. He is loves to play with other kittens.

Jacinda is an easygoing girl. She loves attention and is talkative.