Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

Animal Tracks: Loco

Loco

The Dothan Animal Shelter is open for adoptions.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Arthur is a very handsome and outgoing cat. He has a cute little bobtail.

Elizabeth is so very friendly and affectionate. She does well with other cats and would be great in most any home.

Emerald has amazing green eyes and a sweet personality.

Fluff is a spunky and outgoing kitten. He is loves to play with other kittens.

Jacinda is an easygoing girl. She loves attention and is talkative.

Lexi is a beautiful pastel tortie cat. She is still a bit unsure about being at the shelter but should warm up quickly.

Loco just loves to hang out and watch the world go by. He is OK with other cats.

Sage is a big boy who is laid back and easygoing.

Vinny loves to play with his siblings and would love a home with lots of toys to play with.

Xena has very unique markings and should be great in most any home.

