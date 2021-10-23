Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAva is a sweet and outgoing dog needing a family to call her very own.

Charlie is a younger male that likes to lay stretched out like a rug.

Connor is a big handsome boy needing a yard so he can run and play.

Gadget is a compact, short male that is very friendly.

Juno is a big loving girl that would be a great companion.

CatsDana is a white and gray tabby girl that loves to play.

Elias is a tabby male that is quite mischievous.