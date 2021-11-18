 Skip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Champ is a big, energetic boy who need lots of space to run.

Draco is a hound mix with a handsome brindle coat.

Lady is a bit shy but would open up with some love and attention.

Padme is a sweet girl that had a rough start. She needs a family to call her own.

Tilly has the sweetest personality and loves to be petted.

Cats

Ava is a beautiful silver colored tabby, who needs a loving home.

Foxy is an affectionate girl who will turn on the purrs for attention.

Mary Jane is a big girl with unusual calico and tabby markings.

Misty is another silver tabby who is very sweet.

Vinny is a younger male with loads of personality.

