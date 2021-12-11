Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBud is a very handsome boy who looks like he is wearing a black coat.

Fred is a bit reserved but would come out with a family to love.

Froggy has the cutest face with her big round eyes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hope is a shy girl who just needs to feel safe and loved.

Layla has the sweetest face; she looks like she is smiling all the time.

CatsButler is a very talkative male. He loves attention.