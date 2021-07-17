Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Featured dog
Elvis loves attention and loves to give wet sloppy kisses. He is a bit overactive and will need a home that can handle his high energy. He would probably do best as an only pet.
Cats
Catherine loves to cuddle under the covers and peek out with cute little meows. She is already spayed and ready for her new home.
Cecil is a younger cat and loves to lay around and watch the world go by. He is great with other cats and should do great in most any home.
Comet is an active, happy and outgoing kitten. He loves to play and is great with other cats.
Dorian absolutely loves attention. He is so sweet and will be your best friend.
Hamilton is an outgoing and friendly boy. He is looking for his owner.
Ivan is not only handsome but very friendly. He should do well in most any home.
Indie is outgoing, playful and a bit silly. He would love a home with lots of toys to play with.
Leighton is great with other cats and would love a home to call his own.