Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Featured dog

Elvis loves attention and loves to give wet sloppy kisses. He is a bit overactive and will need a home that can handle his high energy. He would probably do best as an only pet.

Cats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine loves to cuddle under the covers and peek out with cute little meows. She is already spayed and ready for her new home.

Cecil is a younger cat and loves to lay around and watch the world go by. He is great with other cats and should do great in most any home.