Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Featured Dog
Boss is a very smart and attentive boy. He has made friends with the staff at the shelter, but may need a bit of time with a new person. Once he gets attached to his new owner, he will be loyal and would even be a great guard dog.
Cats
Ariel has the cutest little face and adores attention. She is a medium-haired pastel tortie.
Breezy is ready for playtime and loves to greet everyone that shows up at her cage.
Charlie would be a great kitten for most any family. He is spunky, playful and loving.
Fanta loves to play with her siblings but also loves attention and purrs all the time.
Maple is a pretty, medium-haired tabby girl. She loves to be the center of attention but loves her siblings too.
Mars just wants to be everyone’s friend. He is outgoing and spunky.
Nacho would do great in a home with lots of toys and kids to play with him. He is a handsome orange kitten.
Oakley is curious and friendly. She is great with other cats and will be a snuggle bug in no time.