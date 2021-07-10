Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Featured Dog

Boss is a very smart and attentive boy. He has made friends with the staff at the shelter, but may need a bit of time with a new person. Once he gets attached to his new owner, he will be loyal and would even be a great guard dog.

Cats

Ariel has the cutest little face and adores attention. She is a medium-haired pastel tortie.

Breezy is ready for playtime and loves to greet everyone that shows up at her cage.