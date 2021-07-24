Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

CatsBirthday is the perfect name for this kitty. She is full of happiness and loves to be the center of attention.

Blitz is a beautiful snowshoe kitten. She is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.

Dobby is great with other kittens and loves to play.

Ollie may seem a bit reserved but he really is just a big sweet boy waiting for the right person to come get him.

Rumor would be happy to keep all your secrets. She is a very pretty calico girl.