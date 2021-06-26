Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

Shelter has pets that need homes
There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
KittensEstelle may be tiny but she already knows what she wants and will tell you exactly what is on her mind.
Jace is tiny but mighty, at least that’s what he thinks of himself. He is very sweet.
India is a stunning medium-haired pastel tortoiseshell kitten. She is a bit shy but warms up once she gets to know you.
Heidi has the cutest little face and beautiful medium-long tortie fur.
Nico craves attention and should have no problems adjusting to a new home. He loves to play.
Nonna is curious, outgoing and spunky. Don’t be fooled by her tiny size; she is a spunky girl.
Oscar is a laidback and happy little boy. He is sweet, friendly and ready for lots of snuggling.
Tera has big ears that go with her big personality. She is confident and should do well in just about any home.
Feature DogGelo is a handsome and confident dog, looking for an owner to show him what a loving home feels like. He may seem a bit unsure around new people at first but will warm up to the right person, especially if they have treats. He is a shelter staff favorite, is great on a leash and will be easy to train. Gelo is patiently waiting for his new owner to come to the shelter and adopt him.