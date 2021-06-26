Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

KittensEstelle may be tiny but she already knows what she wants and will tell you exactly what is on her mind.

Jace is tiny but mighty, at least that’s what he thinks of himself. He is very sweet.

India is a stunning medium-haired pastel tortoiseshell kitten. She is a bit shy but warms up once she gets to know you.

Heidi has the cutest little face and beautiful medium-long tortie fur.