Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

CatsBritt is a handsome white cat. He is laidback and easygoing.

Dorian just oozes personality. He is friendly and seems OK with other cats.

Finley is a spunky and outgoing kitten and is very active and curious.

Jolene has pretty, medium-long fur. She enjoys attention, but is not demanding about it.

Julie is the perfect kitten if you are looking for an absolute love bug.

Latte may be a tiny girl but she is full of spunk. She loves playing with her siblings.

Lil Bit is a very unique smoke tuxedo kitten. He is very friendly and does well with other cats.

Lucky is a friendly and handsome tabby boy. He should do well in most any home.

Mouse is a cute little gray tabby kitten. He is happy, playful and great with other kittens.

Neshele is so very friendly and has beautiful orange tortie fur. She is ready for her forever home.

