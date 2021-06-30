Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Featured dog

Nala came to the shelter with another dog that was adopted, leaving Nala by herself. She is 4 years old and friendly once she gets to know you. She can be a bit reserved at first, but after she learns to trust her owner, she will be a loyal companion. She has the most beautiful eyes, and should do OK with other dogs after she has time to make friends with them.

Cats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Janis has whiskers that seem to go on forever. She is only about a year old, already spayed, and very loving.