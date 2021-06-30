Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Featured dog
Nala came to the shelter with another dog that was adopted, leaving Nala by herself. She is 4 years old and friendly once she gets to know you. She can be a bit reserved at first, but after she learns to trust her owner, she will be a loyal companion. She has the most beautiful eyes, and should do OK with other dogs after she has time to make friends with them.
Cats
Janis has whiskers that seem to go on forever. She is only about a year old, already spayed, and very loving.
Mr. Midnight absolutely craves attention. He has handsome medium-long black fur and should adjust quickly to his new home.
Neshele is a uniquely marked calico cat. She is a bit shy but warms up quickly.
Noah is playful, outgoing, friendly, and has all the qualities of a great kitten.
Oscar and his siblings love to cuddle together and love to play. They would be great kittens for most any home.
Paris is a bit of a diva already. She is a stunning flame point Siamese girl and will need an owner to spoil her.
Quill has an amazing personality and loves to greet everyone that comes to his cage. He is very handsome.
Willow is a bit reserved but really is just waiting for the right person to come along and give her lots of love.