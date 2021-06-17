 Skip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Dogs

Goliath got his name because he is such a big boy and loves to give big kisses. He is a bit funny about having his feet touched though.

Mason is so easygoing and friendly; he will fit right into most any home quickly.

Rastus is a senior, little Pomeranian mix. He is friendly and missing his home.

Ringo is attentive and friendly. He is already neutered and ready for his new owner to come adopt him.

Spartan is still waiting for his forever home. He is a friendly and gentle dog.

Cats

Aspen is a handsome, long-haired boy. He is a bit scared at the shelter but should warm up quickly in a new home.

Becca is a stunning snowshoe kitty. She is a bit shy at first but would love a home to allow her to grow into a wonderful cat.

Nico is a kitten that loves everyone he meets. He is playful, outgoing and does great with other kittens.

Nina just wants to play or curl up on your lap. She is tiny but so very sweet.

Serena loves to talk and loves attention. She is already spayed and ready for her new home.

