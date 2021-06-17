Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Dogs

Goliath got his name because he is such a big boy and loves to give big kisses. He is a bit funny about having his feet touched though.

Mason is so easygoing and friendly; he will fit right into most any home quickly.

Rastus is a senior, little Pomeranian mix. He is friendly and missing his home.

Ringo is attentive and friendly. He is already neutered and ready for his new owner to come adopt him.