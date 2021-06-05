Animal Tracks: Shelter kittens need foster homes

Shelter kittens need foster homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. And kittens.

There are so many kittens currently, the shelter is in need of foster homes or foster-to-adopt homes. To find out more about fostering kittens, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Also, learn about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals.

Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Belle is a sweet and brave little girl. She is all fluff and purrs.

Bowie is a tiny kitten that thinks he is a big ferocious tiger. He loves to play with his siblings.

Cassie may be tiny, but she is ready to play and show what a big kitty she thinks she is.