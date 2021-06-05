Animal Tracks: Shelter kittens need foster homes

Shelter kittens need foster homes
There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. And kittens.
There are so many kittens currently, the shelter is in need of foster homes or foster-to-adopt homes. To find out more about fostering kittens, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Also, learn about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals.
Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Belle is a sweet and brave little girl. She is all fluff and purrs.
Bowie is a tiny kitten that thinks he is a big ferocious tiger. He loves to play with his siblings.
Cassie may be tiny, but she is ready to play and show what a big kitty she thinks she is.
Denim is a laidback boy who loves attention and cuddles.
Ebony is the perfect kitten for someone looking for an outgoing personality in a kitten.
Mooney just wants to be friends with everyone. He is very talkative.
Pixie is happiest when she is getting lots of love and attention.
Rennie loves to play with her brother and would love a home with lots of toys.
Sandor is a very outgoing kitten with one blue eye and the other golden brown.
Nina is a sweet little girl that loves to be petted and cuddled.