Animal Tracks: Shelter overflowing with cats

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. Currently, the shelter is overflowing with cats.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Cats
Albert is a sleek, handsome, solid black cat. He is a cool cat, with a great personality.
Cherry is happy to curl up in her bed but loves attention, too.
Leo is outgoing, friendly and ready to play.
Madge has the prettiest calico tabby fur coat. She is friendly and OK with other cats.
Mandy has amazing, big beautiful eyes. She is social and friendly.
Ned loves to play with his siblings and would love a home with lots of toys.
Ness is a pretty orange and white kitty. She is talkative and outgoing.
Sapphire has pretty medium-long pastel calico fur. She is a beautiful little kitten and very sweet.
Tucker may be tiny but he thinks he is a big kitty already. He is spunky and will need his nine lives.
Waverly has wonderful, long fur coming from her ears and the cutest little tabby face.