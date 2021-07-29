Animal Tracks: Shelter overflowing with cats

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. Currently, the shelter is overflowing with cats.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Cats

Albert is a sleek, handsome, solid black cat. He is a cool cat, with a great personality.

Cherry is happy to curl up in her bed but loves attention, too.

Leo is outgoing, friendly and ready to play.

Madge has the prettiest calico tabby fur coat. She is friendly and OK with other cats.

Mandy has amazing, big beautiful eyes. She is social and friendly.