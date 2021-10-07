Animal Tracks: Shelter pets need homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Andrew is a very handsome tuxedo that is very friendly.

Crookshanks is a large orange and white male that would love to be the king of the house.

Felicity is a shy torti that has beautiful markings.

Thackery is a medium-haired tabby that is quite talkative.

Waxie is another large orange and white male with a stubby tail.

Dogs

Chandler is a handsome older brindle-colored male.