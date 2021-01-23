Wags & Whiskers offer a daycare for the dogs

Shadow Moon has a lot of energy.
But on the days the 7-month-old Labrador goes to daycare at Wags & Whiskers, she sleeps like a baby.
“It is such a blessing,” owner Rebekah Sheler said. “She gets home, she eats, she might love on you for a little while and then she’s just out – completely out for the whole night.”
Shadow Moon has been going to daycare a couple times a week since November. Sheler works nights and said taking the pup to daycare lets Shadow Moon get some much needed playtime on days that Sheler needs to be home sleeping.
“She has so much energy, but I do get that one night and maybe half the next day,” Sheler said.
Wags & Whiskers of the Wiregrass opened in late October on South Oates Street in Dothan with the idea of providing all the services a discriminating pet parent could want – grooming, boarding and daycare.
Joleene Williams and husband, Greg, own Rebath of the Southeast, but Williams dreamed of doing a pet care business that provided pets a home away from home. As a pet owner herself, she wanted a place where owners could trust their pets were cared for.
“That’s what spurred me on,” Williams said. “I used to take my dog somewhere and I never felt comfortable. I didn’t know what was going on behind closed doors.”
And if a pet owner has trouble trusting, they can see for themselves. A camera system throughout Wags & Whiskers gives pet owners a live view of how their furry friend is doing. Some owners will log in and check on their pets a couple times a day. They can see them in their individual condo or while they’re playing with other dogs.
At Wags & Whiskers, there are multiple options for climate-controlled overnight accommodations – all modular glass with privacy panels so the dogs cannot see their neighbors. Each private space has a raised bed and a blanket, plus owners can bring whatever their pet needs for an overnight stay.
Cats get a separate private room, safely away from any dogs. Each cat gets a multi-level condo with a private litter area. Cats get about an hour or two of freedom in the larger cat room to roam, play or nap in a window hammock. There are also grooming services for cats – nail trims, baths, ear cleanings.
There are three indoor daycare areas for dogs to play and socialize under supervision. Outdoor play areas feature ramps for older dogs and shorter steps for small dogs.
Wags & Whiskers General Manager Scott Palmer said a state-of-the-art cleaning system sanitizes, deodorizes and cleans the floors through vacuum hookups in each room. There are no concrete tunnels for animal waste but rather a disposal system that is built into the rooms. The set-up helps control smells, Palmer and Williams said.
Pet owners can opt for daycare while boarding their pets at Wags & Whiskers or do overnight boarding without daycare. Others bring their dogs specifically for daycare, dropping them off and picking them up after a few hours or the whole day. Dogs are grouped in daycare based on size and temperament. At the end of the day, pet owners receive a report card on how their pet did, any issues that came up and if they made any friends during playtime.
Janna Enfinger takes her dog, a Weimaraner-mix named Paisley, to Wags & Whiskers for daycare about twice a week. A rescue, Paisley is about 9 months old and daycare helps work out some of her puppy energy.
“Usually, if I take her on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, she’ll sleep the whole entire next day,” Enfinger said. “She’ll pile up in the chair at home and sleep all day and she won’t get to chew anything up. So, I try to do two days and then she’ll have a good two days asleep at home and not be too destructive.”
Enfinger loves that she can check the live camera to see what’s going on with Paisley during the days she is at daycare.
“She’s always just wide open, chasing somebody or chasing a ball,” Enfinger said. “Earlier this morning I peeked in on her, and I guess she was tired; she was laying on one of the climbing things and one of the staff was loving on her.”
During daycare play time, staff members are with the dogs and constantly watch for any change in temperament. The entire staff received training on how to interpret the body language of dogs.
“It's an orchestra,” Williams said. “You have to figure out who plays well with who. It’s just like humans. It’s a commitment and it's ever changing … that's why it's always supervised.”
Palmer and Williams swear the staff will do anything to make a pet feel more comfortable – adhering to feeding and medication schedules to keep pets in their routines. They’ll even follow very specific instructions – such as when they had to make a dog sit, kiss it on the forehead and say “chow” before feeding him.
“We want the pet owner to know that they can bring their pet here, and we do exactly what they want – exactly what they want,” Palmer said.