Wags & Whiskers offer a daycare for the dogs

Pet owners can opt for daycare while boarding their pets at Wags & Whiskers or do overnight boarding without daycare. Others bring their dogs specifically for daycare, dropping them off and picking them up after a few hours or the whole day. Dogs are grouped in daycare based on size and temperament. At the end of the day, pet owners receive a report card on how their pet did, any issues that came up and if they made any friends during playtime.

Janna Enfinger takes her dog, a Weimaraner-mix named Paisley, to Wags & Whiskers for daycare about twice a week. A rescue, Paisley is about 9 months old and daycare helps work out some of her puppy energy.

“Usually, if I take her on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, she’ll sleep the whole entire next day,” Enfinger said. “She’ll pile up in the chair at home and sleep all day and she won’t get to chew anything up. So, I try to do two days and then she’ll have a good two days asleep at home and not be too destructive.”

Enfinger loves that she can check the live camera to see what’s going on with Paisley during the days she is at daycare.