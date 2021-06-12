Woods celebrate 60 years married

Bual Clayton Wood and Mary Louise (Massey) Wood of Abbeville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2021.
They were married June 11, 1961, at Chancellor Assembly of God in Chancellor. Bual is the son of the Late Noah and Rubye Lee Wood. Louise is the daughter the Late J.L. and Hawtense Massey. They are parents of two children, Andy (Angie) Wood and Kevin Wood (deceased). The Woods are also the proud grandparents of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!